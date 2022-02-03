ATLANTA (CBS46) — It’s a sight that can make your heart sink.
“It will make you stop,” said Reuben King, referring to looking at her wallet or bank account after filling up on gas.
“Make you stop, put your card down and work from home,” King said.
As prices at the pumps have continued to rise, the U.S.’s biggest oil companies are posting monster quarterly revenue numbers from Chevron at $5.1 billion to Marathon’s whopping $35.61 billion.
“I’m not surprised, and I’m not really pleased with it!” said Tropzsy Brewer.
On top of that, for the first time since 2014 crude oil is trading at over $90 a barrel.
Thrown in Russia, the second largest producer of oil’s impending invasion of Ukraine, and you have the perfect storm for even higher gas prices to come.
“Here in Georgia, gas prices are trending at an average of $3.22, so it’s actually went up a cent or so within the last day. The market right now is so fluid,” said Montrae Waiters, a AAA spokesperson.
CBS46 is working to help you save at the pump.
Many gas stations offer rewards through paying with their native apps.
Savings start around 5 cents per gallon and can accumulate to even double or triple -- even up to 30 cents per gallon on particular apps.
Grocery stores such as Kroger also offer similar rewards programs to help you save at the pump based on your grocery store spending.
If you use a credit card, using one that offers cash back or specialty rewards for gas is also an option.
Using apps to shop around and also filling up early in the week are other good savings techniques experts recommend.
“One of the big things people don’t realize is don’t load your cars down because when you load your car down it makes your car work harder and when your car works harder it means you’re going to burn more fuel,” Waiters said.
She also said the 50 million reserve barrels President Biden announced in November he would release to help with gas prices, that effect on prices still won't be seen for a few months to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.