ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- How will teaching remotely this fall be different from the way classes ended in the spring? Across Georgia, teachers and parents are struggling with hard details of school reopening plans.
Masks, hand washing, live remote classes all are details school systems are working out; however, another fundamental question is how teachers will actually teach, and how students will learn.
The classes that begin in August will be very different than the spring veteran educators told CBS46 News.
"In the fall, this is a whole different thing. I don't know these students. I've never met these students. They don't know me." That is veteran language arts teacher Katy Shrout.
Shrout teaches eighth grade language arts to some of Georgia's neediest students; immigrants, refugees and others at the Path Academy Public Charter School in Brookhaven.
She found it important to learn more about remote teaching.
"My principal has asked us all to become certified google educators, so I just took the google educator Level One exam. it was three hours, an ordeal!"
DeKalb County offered all its teachers three days of training this week, to improve on- line teaching. New superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris acknowledged the difficulty.
"We are all figuring out this new way of doing school."
She answered questions brought by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. She too wanted to know how the school year start will be different from last year's end.
"Students scholars, parents feel a sense of responsibility. Because last spring there was an ambiguity in grading, some students felt they could check out. That is not what we are allowing this fall."
Despite the new way of teaching, the new superintendent told says she'll hold accountable teachers and students at the rigor of grade level standards.
