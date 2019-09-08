ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Relief supplies are running out in the Bahamas, where nearly 70,000 people are probably homeless after Hurricane Dorian destroyed nearly everything.
The storm decimated the islands, sitting there for 48 hours. As of Sunday afternoon, the death toll was 43, but it is expected to climb much higher.
There are groups here in the Atlanta area organizing ways you can give to help.
- DeKALB COUNTY GOVERNMENT
- Collecting until Noon, Monday, September 9
- Tax Commissioner's Office, 4300 Memorial Dr
- Clerk of Superior Court, 556 N McDonough St, Room G-140
- NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- First collection deadline Noon, Monday, September 9
- Second collection deadline Noon Friday, September 27
- Newton Co Detention Center, 15151 Alcovy Rd, Covington
- You can drop off supplies 24/7 at the detention entrance
- BAHAMAS CONSULATE GENERAL - ATLANTA
- Mon - Fri, 8am-5pm
- 2970 Clairmont Rd, NE, Suite 290, Atlanta
- CONCH HEAVEN RESTAURANT - TWO LOCATIONS
- Mon - Fri, 6pm-9pm
- 6035 Peachtree Blvd, Atlanta
- 6552 GA-85, Riverdale
- Accepting donations all week.
- Greatest needs: blankets, bedding, towels, cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods
- GoFundMe run by Conch Heaven Family
