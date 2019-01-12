MCDONOUGH, GA (CBS46) The Eagles Landing High School community is mourning the sudden death of a basketball player who collapsed during a game on Friday.
The junior varsity athlete collapsed during halftime at an away game against Woodland High School
A Henry County Schools spokesman released the following statement:
"We are saddened to share that we did have a student athlete that required medical attention during a sporting event in out county this evening. He was transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital, and it has since been confirmed he passed away. Our thoughts and condolences go out to this student's family. We will have grief counselors available for students and staff upon their return to school on Monday."
An official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.
