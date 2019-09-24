LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County student was arrested after school administrators were tipped off to a possible weapon being brought on campus.
The student, who has not been identified, did not injure anyone with the weapon.
The following letter was sent to parents and guardians of students by Principal Shane H. Orr:
"As you know, we take our students’ safety very seriously at our school. With that in mind, I want to make you aware of a situation that occurred today. Our administrators received a tip about a possible weapon on campus. We moved quickly to investigate and during our search we did find that the student we received the tip about had a gun in his possession. In addition to criminal charges for having a weapon on campus, this student also will face disciplinary action.
I understand that this news is troubling and I want to reassure you that this incident was handled quickly and efficiently. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the students who came forward to report their concerns. In today's world it is critical that we all step up and say something if we see something that is a concern. I also would like to commend our School Resource Officers and other staff members who acted quickly and professionally in dealing with this student. Clearly, we all have a role to play when it comes to school safety. I appreciate your continued support as we work together to provide students and staff with a safe, disruption-free teaching and learning environment."
