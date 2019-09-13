LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- An unloaded air soft BB gun was found in the backpack of a student at Discovery High School Friday afternoon.
CBS46 learned of the incident from concerned parent who said, "This happened last year as well. People should know what is happening here." The $70 million school is located on Old Norcross Road and has more than 2,000 enrolled students.
According to Gwinnett County Schools, ammo was not found in the male student's backpack, and there was no threat to the school.
The student, who has not been identified, was disciplined per the school's rules against bring weapons and fake guns on campus.
