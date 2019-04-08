DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) This week is off to an unusual start for residents of at the Arrive Apartments in Dunwoody following a shooting that left one man dead.
Around 5:20 a.m., Dunwoody Police responded to multiple shots fired calls and a deceased man who was found in a parking deck. The victim, 45-year-old James Curtis Jones, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The quiet community Dunwoody is located just minutes outside of the perimeter. It's an area not known for Monday morning's violent killing.
"It's normally a quiet area we don't typically have crimes like this happen, it's very rare any shooting or homicide," said on Dunwoody Police officer.
According to police, the two were involved in an intimate relationship and the argument started over alleged infidelities.
Later in the morning DeKalb County Police assisted Dunwoody officers in identifying the gunman as 42-year-old Roy McClendon-Thompson of Ellenwood. In an attempt to locate McClendon-Thompson, officers went to his residence where he fled officers in a vehicle.
The chase, which span two counties, ended in Clayton when McClendon-Thompson crashed into a vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.
McClendon-Thompson was a teacher at Ronald McNair High School in DeKalb County.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Caleb Gilbert at 678-382-6997.
