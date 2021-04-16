A massive fire destroyed nearly 14 units of an apartment complex in Gwinnett County Friday evening.
Around 5:28 p.m., fire crew members rushed to the blaze at the Bridgewater Apartments in Duluth. Authorities say no one was injured during the fire.
The Red Cross was called in to assist displaced residents. The fire affected 10 to 12 units and displaced nearly 35 people, authorities reported.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
