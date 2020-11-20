World of Illumination comes to Marietta with Candy Rush, the world’s largest holiday drive-through animated light show. It features life-sized lit-up singing treats, a 40-foot tall candy cane trio and fully animated Christmas characters — all set to music you know and love.
The one mile car ride features nearly two million lights that you can enjoy from the safety and comfort of your vehicle. The show starts Friday at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will run every night through January 3.
Click here to make reservations.
