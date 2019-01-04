Buford, GA (CBS46) The rain and flooding has opened up a huge sinkhole on the side of an old gas station in Buford.
The rain pretty much washed away the ground next to the building on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Little Mill Road.
Both the city of Buford and the Gwinnett County Fire Department say they've been aware of the possibility of this happening because the building borders a ravine.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
