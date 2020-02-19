ARMUCHEE, Ga (CBS46) -- The Wildlife Resources Division of the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources captured and released a 19-pound lake sturgeon into the Etowah River during targeted sampling in January.
This sturgeon is the largest lake sturgeon caught since the D.N.R.'s reintroduction program began in 2002. The last time this fish was encountered was in 2006. It was found in a gill net by University of Georgia researchers, and it weighed just two pounds.
Lake sturgeon like this one spend most of their time in the deep waters of the Coosa River and Lake Weiss, but some fish are now making their way upstream into the major tributaries in preparation for spawning.
If you catch a lake sturgeon, please report your catch at 706-295-6102.
If you would like more information on the reintroduction program, please click on the following link. http://bit.ly/2SyX1BV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.