DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) —DeKalb County, the DeKalb County Board of Health and Medcura Health, administered more than 230 COVID-19 vaccinations and tested more than 50 adults and children Saturday.
“This event has been a huge success by any measure,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We are committed to eradicating this disease and fighting to keep DeKalb County residents safe.”
Residents received $50 prepaid debit cards for vaccinations at the event, which was held at the Gallery at South DeKalb. COVID-19 testing and backpacks for students were also available.
Approximately 540 people have been vaccinated during three county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination events.
