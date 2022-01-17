HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Human remains were found Jan 16 in the woods behind a Kroger store near Toonigh Road and Main Street in Holly Springs on Monday, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.
The remains were found at approximately 3:45 p.m. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.
There is no other information available at this time. Check back for updates.
