HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A family’s worst nightmare was confirmed Wednesday night. Human remains found in Henry County were positively identified as a woman reported missing weeks ago.
CBS46’s Tori Cooper spoke to the Henry County Coroner's Office who confirmed that one of the human remains found is that of 23-year-old Mirsha Victor.
Police have yet to confirm this information.
“We're surprised to find any set of remains in the area anywhere,” Police Captain Randy Lee said.
Cpt. Lee would not tell us what led investigators to the area behind the Kroger off Hudson Bridge Road, where they discovered two sets of human remains on Monday.
The Henry County Coroner said the other remains found still have not been identified, however, Cpt. Lee is still not ruling out that there may be more victims out there.
“We are investigating leads.”
Mirsha’s mother confirmed murder suspect Dennis Lane worked with her daughter at a warehouse. She said Mirsha worked at the location part time and none of her former coworkers were willing to talk about the connection between Mirsha and Lane.
Lane's neighbors told CBS46 they saw the two together on numerous occasions and her Ford Mustang at Lane's apartment.
“We saw her around here. We saw the Mustang,” Lane’s neighbor said.
Cpt. Lee remained tight-lipped about any relationship between Lane and Mirsha. He said all three suspects are facing murder charges, false imprisonment and tampering with evidence in connection to Mirsha’s death. Lane is also facing necrophilia charges.
“We are doing everything to bring this case to a close,” Cpt. Lee said.
Mirsha’s mother said Mirsha was very ambitious and just enrolled in Georgia State to be a civil engineer. She also said she also plans on speaking publicly soon.
