FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The South Fulton Police Department is investigating human remains found in a burning car Saturday evening.
SFPD responded to a vehicle fire in the 4100 block of Union Road. around 6:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers discovered what appeared to be human remains.
This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest details.
