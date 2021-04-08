The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate after human remains were found on a CSX-owned property Tuesday.
The discovery was made by CSX personnel at the company's Fairburn Ramp property located on McLarin Road in Fairburn, at which point the CSX Railroad Police Department called in the GBI.
GBI agents on the scene collected the remains before turning them over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation. Neither the identity of the deceased nor the cause of death has been released yet.
Law enforcement is requesting that anyone with information on this finding contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019 or submit tips at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
