ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta police were called to southeast Atlanta around 1 p.m. Monday.
A death investigation was opened after skeletal remains were discovered in the 500 block of Burroughs Street SE. The remains are believed to be human. The Fulton County Medical Examiner responded to the location.
The cause of death is unknown and under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for details as they are released.
