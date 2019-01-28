Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As tens of thousands descend on Atlanta for the big game, officials warn of the dark side of the Super Bowl.
The country's largest sporting event is also a sex-trafficking event and one Atlanta organization is waging an aggressive campaign against the exploitation of girls and young women.
CBS46 spoke with a survivor who's joined the fight.
When big events come to town, Wellspring Living workers are on the front lines.
“Trafficking is happening all the time. Anytime there's a large event in town, and people are coming in for entertainment,” says Mary Frances Bowley, executive director of Wellspring Living. “It's a business and we have to disrupt the business.”
Bowley is spending the days leading up to the big game passing out information at known trafficking areas such as hotels, convenience stores and restaurants, letting visitors know the signs of sex trafficking.
“The community has to be aware of the fact that if you see an older man with a younger girl, and maybe he's not treating her right there's something wrong with that,” says Bowley.
Gabby Humphries joined the public awareness campaign after Wellspring Living rescued her from that life.
Like many survivors, Humprhies' childhood was turbulent.
She was raped at 13 and pregnant at 18. She was spiraling out of control and vulnerable.
Humphries’ started stripping, doing drugs eventually losing custody of her son. One day she answered a back-page ad for adult modeling.
“I was just looking for something to make easy money, quick,” Humpries told CBS46 News.
But it was all a front.
Humphries was coerced into a sex trafficking operation, at times having sex with 8 men a day.
“They kind of lured you into thinking, $2,500 a week. You bring sexy clothes, we'll take some pictures,” said Humphries.
Fighting sex trafficking is as difficult as it is complex. Girls and women are usually tricked or forced into selling sex and many don't always see themselves as victims.
Humphries was able to walk away from her pimp. Many women are not.
“There are different situations and scenarios where girls can go home. It's not always locked in a closet or anything like that. That is probably one of the most frustrating thing when it comes to prosecuting these men,” says Humphries.
Today, Humphries has custody of her son and works at a Fortune 500 company.
What would you say to young vulnerable girls about what they need to do to get out? Asked CBS46’s Karyn Greer.
“To let them know there are resources. There's chances. There's opportunities and there is a better choice,” said Humphries.
