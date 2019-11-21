Hundreds call for change to "death trap" road

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Homeowners and families in South Fulton say they are in dire need of improvements at dangerous intersections along HWY 138.
"I've seen numerous fatalities and several accidents there," said South Fulton homeowner Beatrice Hendriks. ""It's ridiculous."
The worst, Old Jonesboro Road, Peters Road, and Bethsaida Rd.
"It's not a good feeling to see someone's family members stretched [dead] out over the street," said Hendriks.
Hendriks, who lives off Old Jonesboro Road said you 'risk your life' trying to get onto the highway. CBS46 has covered numerous fatalities along that stretch of the highway.
The people that live around it say traffic lights need to be put in. A petition online has even started. So far over 450 signatures collected.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy reached out to GDOT regarding homeowners concerns.
They said in part that, "When the Department is contacted directly by citizens who express concerns we take those concerns very seriously... The appropriate representative will review the situation and respond to the constituent."
Homeowners were glad to hear GDOT's response.
"That's great encouragement that they are going to be coming out and seeing what's happening in the area so maybe they can do an evaluation or something," said Hendriks.
The people that live in the area also say a lack of lighting along the highway contribute to those fatalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.