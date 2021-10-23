ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Hundreds of walkers took to the streets at Atlantic Station Saturday morning to walk for a cure.
The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk kicked off at 9 a.m. and brought people from all over together to help raise awareness about breast cancer.
The annual walk is a major donation driver and helps raise thousands of dollars for breast cancer research.
#makingstridesforbreastcanceratl walking to find a cure!! @AmericanCancer @AtlanticStation @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/IwulU50rAE— Karyn Greer (@karyngreer) October 23, 2021
CBS46's Karyn Greer was the event's emcee and she was joined by CBS46 teammates Rodney Harris and Fred Campagna along the route.
#Saturday #makeadifference #giveback #makingstrides #beatbreastcancer #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/ff7Uo5ajMh— Karyn Greer (@karyngreer) October 23, 2021
Thank you to everyone who came out and supported the event and helped raise money for such an important cure!
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The annual tradition of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is returning in 2021.
The walk is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 23 at Atlantic Station. Registration for those who signed up is at 7 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 9 a.m. Walk-up registration is welcome!
The start line is located at the intersection of 17th and District streets. The finish line is on 19th Street in the Atlantic Station Business District.
CBS46 is a proud sponsor of the event, which will be emceed by our very own Karyn Greer.
Thousands of people are expected to come together to walk for a cure. In years past, the Atlanta Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk has raised up to one million dollars.
People who come will be ready to fight, ready to inspire and ready to support those in their battles with breast cancer.
"Cancer has been a death sentence for my family," said Felicia Mahone, a breast cancer survivor.
Mahone had lost her mother, two aunts and a cousin before learning of her own diagnosis.
"I just wanted to bring light to the situation, and just give other people hope and let them know that even though I’ve lost so many people from my family to breast cancer, God saw fit to let me survive. So as long as I’m surviving then I’m going to thrive, and I’m going to help other people to survive."
So Mahone, along with hundreds of others, will be at Atlantic Station Saturday morning to rally support in the fight against breast cancer.
"Just because someone before you had passed away. Just because you know somebody next door passed away. You can live, and you can survive, and I’m hear for you."
According to the American Cancer Society, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks were started to help unite communities in the fight against the deadly disease. Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation. As part of the walk, people help raise money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and provide patient services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.
Parking at Atlantic Station is complimentary for the first 2 hours; small fee of no more than $7.00 for up to 4 hours.
For those taking Marta, the access point is Arts Center Station at 1255 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 (West Peachtree Street at 15th Street - approximately 1 mile from event site).
