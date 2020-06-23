ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friends, family and public figures, adorned in all white, came together to remember and honor the life of Rayshard Brooks Tuesday afternoon.
Brooks was a Black man who was fatally shot by ex-Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of Wendy's on University Avenue June 12.
The funeral began at 1 p.m. at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church with a prelude titled “Take Me to the King” by Grammy award-winning gospel singer Tamela Mann.
Reverend Bernice King, took a moment to speak on Brooks' life:
"This happened in Atlanta, the city that is supposed to be too busy to hate. The city that has been the home to equal and civil rights. The city that has been a Black mecca." She continued, "
We really should not be here today. This did not have to happen to Rayshard. There are so many ways that Friday, June 12, could have ended, and a police killing did not have to be one of them. Yet, here we are again. Ironically Medgar Evars was gunned down on June 12. June 12 is also the day Nelson Mandela was sentenced to prison So June 12 is now the constant reminder of struggle to black lives around the world."
Nearly 200 family members filled the pews, each adorning in face masks and dressed in all white. Rochelle Gooden, Brooks' mother-in-law, fondly remembered the beloved father. She recalled their cooking competitions and reflected on several memories they shared together, each reminding people of the life that was ended too soon.
“He would have the biggest smile." said Gooden. "The smile that, I look at my grandbaby right there, and she looks just like him, and when I look at her I know he’s not gone.”
Another family member shared how Brooks was one filled with laughter, even when times were difficult.
"We didn't have a lot of anything, but we had a lot of love for each other. All he wanted to do was smile, and crack jokes a little and live," he said. "Twenty-seven years. You know they predicted once that the average black man would live only to be 21. He beat the odds."
An Ohio woman, who once employed Brooks, remembered how radiant of a person he was.
"I believe people come into your life for a reason, negative or positive. Ray was so very loved. I thank you for sharing such an amazing man with us," she said. "Ray was overcoming his circumstances. On his way to becoming the best father. The justice system made it hard for him to, grabbing him like quicksand," she continued.
Several passages of scripture were read by Reverend Jeffery M. Ott, Rabbi Peter Berg, and Rev. Neichelle R. Guidry. A prayer was lead by Bishop Dale C. Bronner.
The emotional service ended with a powerful Eulogy delivered by Ebenezer Baptists's Senior Pastor, Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, and powerful performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Kurt Carr & Singers.
Rev. Warnock's words echoed pain felt not only by Brooks family, but millions of Black people across the country grappling with the loss of black lives at the hands of law enforcement.
"We did not discuss what got us here. Rayshard Brooks is the latest high-profile casualty, struggle for justice and battle for the soul of America. Sadly we've gotten too much practice at this. While we were addressing the death of George Floyd, in no time flat, we found ourselves here again. George Floyd complied, Rayshard Brooks ran, but they are both dead, and therein is the problem. Make no mistake I think you should obey the law unless it's an unjust law. But if your skin is the weapon and your complexion is the crime what do you do to stay alive? Comply like George Floyd or run like Rayshard Brooks? I'm not asking for a friend, I'm asking for myself. This country has become too comfortable with black people dying."
