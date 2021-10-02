ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Thousands of people around the country, including in Atlanta, marched in solidarity for women’s abortion rights.
The largest gathering in the metro happened outside the state capital Saturday
“I said, bans off our body’s,” shouted a speaker.
The march and rally a result of new abortion laws in Texas which makes it illegal to get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The law also does not contain exceptions for cases of rape, sexual abuse or incest, and allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.
“In my junior year of college, I was raped by four men who didn’t go to my college," said rape survivor Cazembe Jackson. "The entire time it was happening they kept telling me that they were making me a real women. When I found out I was pregnant I was in a deep state of depression. I saw the planned parenthood around the corner and made the decision to get an abortion.”
Hundreds have gathered in #Atlanta to rally in support of women's rights when it comes to abortions. One of many rallies organized around the nation. Armed guards are also patrolling as security for the supporters. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/BxgJGkQfG2— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 2, 2021
Georgia’s own new abortion bill known as the heartbeat bill is currently going through the legal system.
“Anti-abortion laws open up the door your every move to be watched and policed,” said Wula Dawson, of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective.
Marchers and supporters in Atlanta lamenting the fact they are still having to fight for something they feel can only be a women’s own choice, but were buoyed by the showing of solidarity.
“Feeling like as a woman other people see you as a person a full person it’s an extraordinarily beautiful and hopeful thing,” said supporter Kristin Gorell.
