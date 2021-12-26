FILE - A passenger wears a face mask as she waits in a socially-distance area for a Delta Airlines flight, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Airlines is reversing course on its outlook for the fourth quarter, now saying that it anticipates a profit instead of a loss. The company said Thursday, Dec. 16, that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million for the period. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)