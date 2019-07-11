ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People who live on Dale Lane SW in Southwest Atlanta tells us they're disturbed by a late night shooting that left a house riddled with bullets.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. A woman staying in the home told police she thought she heard gunfire nearby, only to find out it was her home sprayed by bullets.
One neighbor told CBS46 that his friend, Justin Hill, was shot and killed at the home. At the time, police put out a flyer searching for suspects. Officers now say there is an ongoing feud there and this shooting could have stemmed from that murder.
"We don't have a lot of crime and we don't want a lot of crime in our community," said homeowner Loretta Green. "We will not stand for it and we will continue to call 9-1-1 when we hear these types of activities in our community," she told CBS46.
Dexter Clemons is the president of The Meadows Community Club. He lives on Dale Lane and says he heard the gunshots.
"Its difficult to know what to say because you don't know who to address," Clemons said. "You don't know the avenues to reach them, but we are just a community like everybody else," he continued.
The Meadows Community Club previously scheduled a community meeting for 5 p.m. at the Macy's Community Room at Greenbriar Mall on Saturday. They have invited police and plan to discuss the shooting as well.
Just about 30 minutes before the shooting on Dale Lane SW, and a little over a mile away, Atlanta Police found more than 100 shell casings at a home on Ingledale Drive just before midnight on Wednesday.
A woman and child were inside their bedroom when gunshots sent them running for cover in a closet. Later that morning, gunfire rang out at an apartment complex on Landrum Drive.
No one at either location was injured.
