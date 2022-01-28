ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With winter weather once again coming through Atlanta, bringing with it frigid temperatures, hundreds of flights have been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
In total, 114 flights have been canceled tomorrow as of Friday night.
Stay with CBS46 for the latest on this weekend's winter weather and how it may affect travel plans.
