ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At least 600 Fulton County voters are awaiting new absentee ballots after being sent the wrong ones by the Secretary of State, says a county official.

Last week 30,000 ballots were sent to voters who are eligible for every election this year. However, an official says hundreds of voters were sent nonpartisan ballots despite previously voting on Democratic ballots.

As a result, the Secretary of State was notified of the issue.

"We have been advised that the Secretary of State’s office has mailed corrected ballots and instructions to all affected voters. Any voter who received a ballot different than the party for which they cast a ballot in June should hold their ballot until they receive the correct ballot," said a county spokesperson.