CANDLER COUNTY, GA. (CBS46)- More than 150 dogs ranging in age and health status were found living in extremely neglectful conditions in Metter, Georgia.
The Atlanta Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Unit responded on Thursday, January 3, to a neglect case involving approximately 165 German Shepherds.
The owner of the property was arrested is facing animal cruelty charges.
The Atlanta Humane Society will be moving the most medically in-need animals back to our Alpharetta and West Midtown locations later Friday.
“The dogs on this property are living in extremely unsanitary conditions and are in desperate need of help. Our team is working closely with Candler County Sheriff’s Department to provide the support and care needed to ensure the best outcome for these dogs," said Jessica Rock, Director of Legal Advocacy and Law Enforcement Support at the Atlanta Humane Society.
All of the animals will be assessed and given a basic medical exam on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.