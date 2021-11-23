ATLANTA (CBS46) — Thousands of Metro Atlanta children will have presents under the tree Christmas morning after being adopted through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. But, nearly 700 are awaiting adoption.
Capt. Glenis Viera, Associate Corps Officer for the Salvation Army, says the program began with more than 6,000 angels. She has worked with the organization for the last 13 years.
“It’s just special to see how people are so giving,” Viera said. “And then [to] also see the parents when they come and pick up their children’s gifts.”
The organization hopes to see all angels adopted this holiday season. Although there continues to be a lot of support from donors every year, Viera says one age group of children is often forgotten.
“The gap is always the older kids,” Viera said. “They’re just in that growing stage.”
Most angels waiting to be adopted range in ages between 8 and 11, according to the general list.
By adopting a kid, young or old, and getting them the items on their wish list, donors will likely be the reason some children have any gifts under the tree.
“It doesn’t have to be a lot; a special gift will be more than enough,” Viera said.
You can adopt an angel or donate here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.