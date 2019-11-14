DEKLAB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Under the cover of darkness, three people are seen on surveillance video getting out of a dark sedan and making their way into The Lofts at 5300.
“The people who did it, they must have been pretty brazen to do this,” said resident Carey Jones.
Two men and one woman used some sort of tool to both get into the building and then into the mailboxes. The crew stole mail from more than 200 residents at complex located at 5300 Peachtree Road. The incident happened November 6 around 4:30 a.m.
“Both of the males were on their cell phones constantly talking to people that were outside looking, just in case the police drove by,” says Chamblee city council member Brian Mock. Mock lives at the lofts.
“They left the coupons and that kind of stuff and only took the items they felt was important to them,” he said.
The three loaded the mail into large duffle bags before taking off. The woman was the only one who appeared to have some sort of face mask on.
Residents who spoke with CBS46 say the building is usually secure.
“My suspicion is it’s someone around here,” said Jones. “It was planned. They planned it.”
Although property management had no comment for CBS46, Mock says they are cooperating with police.
“It is actually very concerning,” he said. “That’s not the only incident we’ve had in the building lately.”
In fact, the CBS46 Crime Tracker showed about 34 crimes on the block in the last six months, including one assault, one rape, 22 thefts and 12 car break-ins.
Mock says the city has advised residents to closely monitor any banking information.
If you’ve been affected by the thefts or know who the individuals in the video are, call Chamblee police at 770-986-5010.
