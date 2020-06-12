ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Hundreds of people gathered in Inman Park for a midnight protest.
About 500 people marched from Inman Park to Ponce de Leon in protest of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police more than two weeks ago.
Protester Mike Winters told CBS46 reporter Glenn Marshall the march is important to keep the mission alive. "I think it's absolutely essential to keep this fresh," says Winters.
CBS46 has not confirmed any noise complaints connected to the protest. Atlanta Police officers were on scene.
