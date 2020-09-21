ATLANTA (CBS46) – Millions of Americans who were able to obtain health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are now dangerously close to losing it after the death of Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
This comes due to a case that legal scholars thought had little chance of success, but now stands ready to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act. Overturning the ACA has been the driving platform of much of the Republican Party since its passage in 2010 by Congressional Democrats and the Obama Administration.
The case, California vs. Texas, comes from a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act filed after the GOP-led Congress under President Donald Trump revoked the ACA’s individual mandate. The lawsuit, filed by Texas and 19 other GOP-led states, argued that once the individual mandate was removed from the law; the entire law was invalidated. The argument was accepted by a federal judge in Texas and the entire law was ruled unconstitutional across the country.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back to the judge to discuss the idea of severability, which questions whether the entire law can survive without the mandate. Instead, the Supreme Court has taken up the case as California, the House of Representatives and others seek to keep the rest of the Affordable Care Act in place, even without the mandate. On the other side, the Trump Administration has sided with the Republican-led states to overturn the Affordable Care Act, setting up the battle in front of the court.
With the death of Justice Ginsburg, a reliable liberal vote on the court, it leaves the court with a 5-3 conservative majority. After voting to uphold the law previously, Chief Justice John Roberts was expected by legal experts to join the four liberals, including Ginsburg, to uphold the law again. With Ginsburg’s passing, even if Chief Justice Roberts again voted to uphold the law, the result would be a 4-4 tie. Since the lower court decision overturned the law, that decision would remain in place if the Supreme Court tied. Thus, the Affordable Care Act would be completely overturned and would no longer be valid.
For Georgia, the decision would impact hundreds of thousands of residents who obtained health insurance through the ACA. According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), more than 450,000 Georgians signed up for health care through the Affordable Care Act last year. HHS also estimated that another 255,000 Georgians are ineligible for premium subsidies because they earn too little -- and also are not eligible for Medicaid because the state didn’t expand its Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act.
Another factor to consider, the six million-plus Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 could now be considered to have a pre-existing condition. With the entire ACA invalidated, pre-existing conditions could once again be used to deny coverage. This could be mitigated through a recent executive action taken by President Donald Trump, but the constitutionality of that could also be challenged by insurance companies looking to use pre-existing conditions to cut their member rolls and increase profitability for shareholders.
The options for those hoping to save the law are few at this point. If a justice is pushed through before the election, or in the lame-duck session of Congress after the election, upholding the law would depend completely on Democrats winning Congress and the presidency. If Democrats won, they could quickly pass a one or two sentence bill that could nullify the arguments made by the states in California vs. Texas, thus making the case moot.
However, outside of having full control, the law’s only other chance is for four current Republican Senators to choose not to push forward with a new nominee and wait until the next president is seated to choose a new nominee. Then the future of the law relies on Joe Biden winning the presidency.
After nearly a decade of fighting it at every turn, the GOP-led mission to overturn the Affordable Care Act appears nearly complete.
