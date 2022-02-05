STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) — Hundreds of plant-based meals were distributed in Stonecrest Saturday morning with some big names behind the event. This included restaurateur Pinky Cole of Slutty Vegan, music producer Jermaine Dupri who owns JD's Vegan Ice Cream, PETA and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.
A line wrapped around the church's property as people waited for vegan sandwiches, ice cream, produce and other foods.
"We're trying to make sure people have the option for a healthy lifestyle. Far too many people in our community are dealing with food insecurity and not having access to produce and vegetables," said Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant with New Birth Missionary Baptist.
This was also a part of PETA's national food justice campaign.
"It is wonderful to be partnering with these people who have done so much for the community in Atlanta and beyond, and to have them supporting this initiative to get healthy vegan food onto the tables of people who need it," said Ashley Byrne, Director of Outreach Communications with PETA.
Jermaine Dupri's daughter, Shaniah Mauldin, was there on his behalf.
"People don't really turn out for stuff that's vegan, especially if you're not vegan. So, to see this turnout for vegetables and vegan ice cream and vegan burgers, right now, I'm honestly overwhelmed with excitement for my father," Mauldin said.
The event also marked the reopening of the church's food pantry program.
"We have been open through the entire pandemic and decided to take a break in the month of January. But this is our first day back in 2022 and we're more than excited to be able to serve," said Pastor Bryant.
