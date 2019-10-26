Volunteers prepared for a parade of pink to march through Centennial Olympic Park Saturday morning.
The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is set to kick off at 9:00 a.m.
1 in every 8 U.S. women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and the American Cancer Society is fighting to curb those statistics.
Centennial Olympic Park will be filled with men, women and children from all over, along with CBS46’s very own Karyn Greer and the CBS46 crew, all rocking their pink and lacing up their shoes to make strides against this aggressive disease.
Breast cancer affects both women and men every day and according to the American Cancer Society wants to remind those fighting that there is hope.
Money raised from Saturday's non-competitive walk will go to researching breast cancer and trying to find a cure.
The money also helps the ACS provide free resources and services to those touched by the disease.
Registration opened at 7:00, the National Anthem sounded off at 8:00 and
the walk will step off at 9:00 sharp.
CBS46’s Iyani Hughes will have LIVE coverage from 9-10:00 on CBS46 News.
