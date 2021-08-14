DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A $100 incentive drew hundreds of people to a vaccination event in DeKalb County Saturday.
Cars lined up as early as 5 a.m. for the event that started at 8 a.m. at the Gallery at South DeKalb. DeKalb County Government sponsored the event.
Everyone who got vaccinated, more than 650 people, received a $100 dollar prepaid debit card.
Former NBA stars Dominique Wilkins and Dikembe Mutombo joined DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond to send a message encouraging people to get vaccinated.
Thurmond said, "The incentive made a huge difference in what we see here today but we also added a more coherent message, we changed the messengers and we made it more convenient in our community."
Free COVID-19 testing was also offered.
