ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At the corner of Jesse Hill Jr. Drive and Auburn Avenue, a hero is remembered. Civil rights icon John Lewis is gone, but not forgotten.

“Thanks for all you did in Selma, Alabama for all of us,” Visitor Angelina Trice said.

People dropped by to say goodbye next to this mural of the late congressman in downtown Atlanta.

“He was a good man. He did good deeds not only for his family, but for everyone in the US. He tried to make sure that everyone was treated equally,” Trice said.

And at the heart of the civil rights movement, many hearts were heavy.

“I remember when I was 16 and I knew life sacrifice was just too big of a price, but you paid the price and got the scars to prove it and we love you for it. Thank you John,” another visitor said.

One by one, people lined up to pay their respects.

“I’m writing always remember God is in control,” said another visitor.

Many left heartfelt messages on a large condolence card which we provided.

“I love him because he helped us get free,” Visitor Chayce Houston said.

“Thanks for the wisdom, thanks for the wisdom,” Visitor M. Gene Carmichael said.

“Who’s next? Somebody has to take the reins and move forward. Somebody has to do something. Somebody has to be next,” Visitor Tino Panama said.

And while his life is over, his legacy lives on for future generations.

Tributes pour in for the late Congressman John Lewis ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis' passing late Friday night broug…