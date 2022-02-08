SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — A man wanted for killing 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford on June 14, 2020, has finally been captured.
According to US Marshals, 19-year-old Adarus Black was taken into custody in Sandy Springs by the SERFTF (Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force) and the North Metro SWAT team.
Crawford was killed by a bullet while sitting in a car at a stoplight in Akron, Ohio. She was running errands with her grandmother at the time.
Surveillance video and information from witnesses led detectives to Adarus Black and an arrest warrant was issued soon after.
Detectives believe that Black may have been looking for someone else -- a person he had argued with earlier in the day -- in a similar car when he reportedly shot Crawford.
The shooting received national attention and was featured on the TV show "In Pursuit with John Walsh," which included interviews with Akron police detectives, members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Crawford's family.
Basketball legend LeBron James also brought attention to the case when he tweeted about the shooting just days after it happened.
The FBI believed that Black might be in Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan or California because he had family ties in those states.
Two other people were previously arrested -- 19-year-old Jaion Bivins and 25-year-old Janisha George -- but the charges were dismissed due to Black still being at large, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
Black's father is Adarus Mazio Black Sr., a Detroit drug kingpin who was arrested in 2007 and is serving life in prison.
A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to Black. At this time, it is unknown why he was in Georgia and what led to his arrest. The U.S. Marshals say they will release more information on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
