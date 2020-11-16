It’s a frightening scene caught on camera.
Someone in a truck hunting deer just feet from where a Dunwoody family was sleeping.
“It’s crazy that someone would think that’s okay to do,” said Adam Newton who has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years.
Families in #Dunwoody are furious and frightened after video captures hunters shooting and killing deer in a front yard. @cbs46 #Atlanta #crime #hunting pic.twitter.com/7iCZ4DnuNL— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 17, 2020
In the video after the shot is fired you hear several inaudible voices.
The homeowner whose security camera caught the wild scene didn’t want to go on camera but told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy they couldn’t believe people would do such a thing around houses with so many kids.
“You’re hunting in a residential area, I mean if you miss and a stray bullet goes into someone’s house you never know what could happen,” said Chris Ridge who has lived in the neighborhood for over six years.
Police said blood stains could be seen where the deer was killed and that the hunters appeared to have loaded the deer into the pick-up. It is illegal to hunt deer on private property in Dunwoody with a gun, but you can with a bow; many homeowners receive visitors asking for permission to do so.
“For the most part residents in Dunwoody aren’t even aware this is an option and very often the people doing the asking as far as I know almost always are not normal,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.
The hunting of deer with guns in urban areas has obvious problems, but homeowners are telling officials bow hunting isn’t much better.
“A family was out, the kids were playing in the yard, the parents were working in the yard and a big buck came and collapsed in front of the children with a bow in it,” said Mayor Deutsch.
Authorities said you aren’t allowed to do any hunting at night and that there are more hunters in local communities than people realize.
Dunwoody City Council is meeting at the end of the month to discuss the city’s hunting allowances. As far as the people who were hunting with a gun, the homeowner said police do have a tag for the car and authorities tell Jamie Kennedy they are actively investigating the case.
