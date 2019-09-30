BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating a teenage hunter’s death.
Bobby Lane, 17, was shot in Glynn County on Saturday. Police said he was in an area of heavy foliage when someone he was with mistook him for a deer and shot him with a rifle.
This is the second fatal hunting-related shooting in Georgia this year. There have been 15 deadly hunting incidents in the state since 2011, ranging from shootings to people falling out of tree stands.
DNR officials stress the importance of hunters educating themselves on regulations and laws.
Firearms aren’t yet allowed for deer hunting in the state. It’s currently archery season. Primitive weapons can be used starting October 12 and firearms can be used starting October 19.
“If it’s during primitive weapons or firearms deer season, hunter orange is required. You have to wear 500 square inches of blaze orange above the waistline even if you’re just accompanying a deer hunter,” said Capt. Mike Burgamy, a game warden with DNR’s law enforcement division.
“First of all, know your target and what’s beyond it. Never ever shoot at just movement, identify what you’re shooting at because once you fire that bullet you can’t call it back,” he said.
Burgamy also said it’s important to have a conversation with your fellow hunters.
“If you’re hunting with someone, discuss those areas that you’re going to be hunting and those zones of fire that you’re going to be hunting. So if you and I are hunting and you’re hunting on the right of me and I’m hunting left of you, certainly my zone is going to be straight ahead and to the left, yours is going to be straight ahead and to the right,” he said. “Those are just common sense conversations that need to take place.”
He also reminds hunters to not hunt under the influence of medication, drugs or alcohol and to know the boundaries of the land on which you’re hunting. Use a safety harness when using a tree stand and always check the condition before using it.
He said, “Be responsible, be a safe hunter and enjoy the outdoors.”
More information from Georgia DNR, click here.
