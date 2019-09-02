ATLANTA (CBS46) Strong winds from the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian have shut down two commercial airports in Florida, leaving tourists scrambling to find a way home after the Labor Day weekend.
John Morse made it on a flight home to Atlanta Monday just before the Fort Lauderdale airport closed for the duration of the storm.
“When I looked at the board, like 70 percent of the flights were being cancelled,” Morse said.
Palm Beach International Airport also ceased all operations Monday at 2 a.m. and will remain closed until further notice.
The hurricane forced the University of South Florida’s men’s golf team to change its travel plans. The team has a tournament scheduled for later this week with Georgia Tech in North Georgia. Instead of leaving Tampa Wednesday as originally planned, they decided to leave two days early.
“We had about three different contingency plans,” said assistant coach Brad Caldwell. “We planned to leave yesterday. We planned to leave later today. We ultimately decided to get on a plane first thing this morning.”
Meanwhile, Atlanta’s hometown airline, Delta, has fully staffed its Operation and Customer Center as team members determine the potential impact of the slow-moving hurricane.
Related content:
Several airlines issue travel waivers as Hurricane Dorian nears
Gov. Kemp issues mandatory evacuation for 6 coastal Georgia counties
Dorian slows to Category 4, hammers Bahamas as it moves toward Florida coast
FEMA announces emergency aid for Georgia as Dorian nears
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.