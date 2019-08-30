(CBS46) – As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward the mainland, cruise lines are changing itineraries to ensure the safety of passengers.
Cruise itineraries have been impacted on several major cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Lines, Disney Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard set port condition “Whiskey” for the Ports of Fort Pierce, Miami, Everglades and Palm Beach due to the expectation of sustained tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph generated by Hurricane Dorian.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday implemented “Hurricane Condition X-RAY” for Port Canaveral, one of Florida’s major cruise ports – which means sustained tropical-storm force winds are predicted within 48 hours.
“Port Canaveral is conducting only limited operations at this time,” the port said in a statement. “The Port remains open to all commercial traffic.”
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean closed its CocoCay destination on Wednesday and does not plan to reopen until September 4th. The cruise line replaced its visit to CocoCay with stops at other Caribbean destinations or an additional day at sea for some voyages. Some itineraries have been shortened or extended.
“Our CocoCay Team is made up of over 400 people, and the majority are locals. So, it’s important that they evacuate to care for their families and secure their homes, as soon as possible,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.
For more information, call 866-562-7625 or click here for the latest itinerary changes on Royal Caribbean.
Carnival Cruise Lines
Carnival has not made any major changes to its sailings at this time, although it is predicting that some cruise ships may not be able to return to port on time due to possible port closings.
“As the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, we will continue to keep an eye on the storm, factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available.”
For more information, call 800-764-7419, or click here for the latest itinerary changes on Carnival Cruise Lines.
Disney Cruise Line
Disney has not yet made any changes to its itineraries. Disney has three cruises scheduled to depart this weekend. Disney Dream is scheduled to depart on time on Friday.
“Depending on its path, there is a possibility that we may need to modify the itinerary, including not being able to return to Port Canaveral on Monday,” the company said in a statement.
The company does not anticipate changes to itineraries for the Disney Fantasy, departing Saturday, and the Disney Dream, departing Monday.
Passengers who do not want to sail were offered the opportunity to choose a new sail date without incurring a change fee.
For more information, call 800-951-3532 or click here for the latest itinerary changes on Disney Cruise Line.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian has modified itineraries for the Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Sky and the Norwegian Sun. The cruise line canceled visits to Great Stirrup Cay, Nassau and Freeport Bahamas. As a result, some itineraries have been shortened or extended.
“Guests who booked shore excursions for any of the original port of calls through our shore excursion team, will receive a refund credited to their onboard account,” the company announced on its Facebook page.
For more information, call 866-234-7350 or click here for the latest itinerary changes on Norwegian Cruise Line.
