Hurricane Dorian puts a damper on travel plans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Airline passengers headed in the direction of Hurricane Dorian are unsure if they’ll make it home.
“I'm going to Lima Peru,” Antonio Sales said.
What’s unusual is, some of those passengers are headed towards a deadly hurricane with sustained winds that have reached 140 mph.
“I’m stopping in Miami with a connection with Latin,” Antonio told CBS46 News.
The problem is, while hundreds are fleeing Florida, Antonio may be stuck there. His best friend is a little worried.
“They’ve been trying to make a different connection a different route and Latin hasn’t been very helpful with that,” Jerry Landeo explained.
Antonio isn’t the only passenger headed toward the storm.
“Ahora voy Uruguay [I'm going to Uruguay],” Ursula Abregar said.
But before she gets home to Uruguay, Ursula Abregar will also have to catch a connecting flight in Miami. It's one her daughter isn’t too happy about it.
“It’s scary for my mama because I don’t know if she stays in Miami. I don’t know if she continues or not. I don’t know,” Monica La Paz told CBS46 News.
