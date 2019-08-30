NHC: Dorian "an extremely dangerous major hurricane"

MIAMI (CBS46) -- Hurricane Dorian is being described as an "significant threat" to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas as it continues to strengthen over the Atlantic Ocean.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the storm was located about 445 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds were set at 115 miles per hour with higher gusts, making Hurricane Dorian a Category 3 storm and a major hurricane.
A major hurricane is defined as a storm at or above Category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas.
Latest info
Hurricane Dorian is expected to begin a west-northwestward to westward motion Friday night and should continue on that track into next week. On that forecast track, the system should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas through Saturday and be over the northwestern Bahamas Sunday.
The eye should approach the Florida peninsula late Monday and into Tuesday morning, the NHC forecast stated.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center while tropical-storm force winds extend 105 miles from the center of Dorian.
The NHC said the storm was likely to remain an extremely dangerous storm and poses a "significant threat" to the Florida coast.
What to expect in Atlanta
The worst from Dorian is expected to stay south of north Georgia. However, the forecast for Labor Day and into next week is still unknown and will largely depend on the path Hurricane Dorian ultimately takes.
2019 Atlantic season
Dorian is the second hurricane to develop this hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.