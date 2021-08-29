ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Hurricane Ida moves through Louisiana, many recall memories of what happened on this date 16-years-ago when Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans.
Dr. Albert Barrocas and his wife, Maxine, vividly remember the devastation.
"We lived in New Orleans and after Katrina we came home," Maxine Barrocas said.
As Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana, the Barrocas anxiously watched the updates.
"It's a horrible thing, I feel so bad for these people, I can't imagine going through this again," Barrocas said.
Dr. Barrocas was a physician in New Orleans when Katrina hit. It was a catastrophic storm that slammed the city.
At the time, Dr. Barrocas worked until they were airlifted out.
Now, the couple is helping family and friends of their own as they evacuated to Atlanta ahead of Ida.
"Hopeful and praying that the pain won't be as long," Dr. Barrocas said. "Hopefully we all have learned lessons, those who evacuated and even after that."
