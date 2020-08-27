NEW ORLEANS (CBS46) - Train services between New Orleans, Houston and Little Rock were affected by Hurricane Laura.
Amtrak suspends service to the areas due to damage from the hurricane which hit in the early morning hours of August 28. Clean-up has begun. Service is being restored between New Orleans and Chicago in both directions.
Customers should check train status at Amtrak.com. Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.
Amtrak released information regular routes which had to modified. They are below:
• City of New Orleans, Trains 58 & 59, normally operate daily between New Orleans and Chicago, via Jackson, Miss., and Memphis. Southbound Train 59 service from Chicago resumes August 27 and northbound Train 58 service from New Orleans resumes August 28.
• Sunset Limited, Trains 1 & 2, normally operate tri-weekly between New Orleans and Los Angeles, via Houston and San Antonio. Instead, eastbound Train 2 from Los Angeles on August 28 will terminate in San Antonio and westbound Train 1 will originate from San Antonio on September 1. The related Amtrak Thruway Bus services in Texas are also suspended through August 28. No substitute transportation is available between San Antonio, Houston and New Orleans.
• Crescent, Trains 19 & 20, normally operate daily between New Orleans and New York City, via Atlanta. Instead, southbound Train 19 from New York on August 26 will terminate in Atlanta and northbound Train 20 will originate in Atlanta on August 27. No substitute transportation is available between Atlanta and New Orleans.
• Texas Eagle, Trains 21/421 & 22/422, normally operate daily between San Antonio and Chicago, via Little Rock and St. Louis. Instead, westbound Train 21 from Chicago on August 27 will terminate in St. Louis and eastbound Train 22 will originate in St. Louis on August 28. The related Amtrak Thruway Bus services in Texas are also suspended through August 28. No substitute transportation is available between St. Louis, Little Rock and San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.