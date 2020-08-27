When Hurricane Laura roared ashore at 1:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, August 27 it did so as with the strongest winds of any hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana since at least the mid 1800s. Laura was a Category 4 storm with 150 mph sustained winds when it reached Cameron, LA with a near 10 foot storm surge. The only other 150 mph hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana was in 1856.
The storm damage reports coming out of southwest Louisiana show devastation in Lake Charles where the wind gusted to more than 130 mph when the eye wall passed by. As of Thursday morning, the highest wind gust recorded from Laura was 137 mph. Combining that report with a slightly lower than expected storm surge, it's possible Laura was not quite a category 4 hurricane when it reached the coast.
The central pressure of Hurricane Laura was not as notably low as some of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in Louisiana. While impressive at 938 mb, three storms had a lower pressure at landfall including Katrina and Rita in 2005. Both were classified as category 3 when they made landfall.
Laura was a record-breaking storm for southwest Louisiana, and it also helped the hyperactive 2020 Atlantic hurricane season break some records. It was the seventh named storm to make landfall in the United States this season. This is the first time on record that seven storms have made landfall in the United States before September 1. In 1886 and 1916 six storms made landfall before September 1. It is also the third hurricane to make landfall in the United States this season. The last time three hurricanes made landfall in the United States by August 27 was in 1916.
Possible Impact in North Georgia
Laura will weaken to a tropical storm by Thursday night, and it will be a tropical depression when the center of it moves well north of Georgia Friday night into Saturday. The jet stream carrying Laura will provide enough energy for scattered tropical downpours and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Saturday. Some of the thunderstorms could become strong/severe in north Georgia. There may also be a brief period of widespread 30-40 mph west-southwest wind gusts Saturday morning.
