DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Unlike the Gulf Coast, Georgia was not battered by Hurricane Sally last week. However, the system which weakened into a tropical depression did bring heavy rainfall and damage across northern parts of the state and Metro Atlanta.
While trees toppled in Fulton County, DeKalb County was dealing with a 2.1 million gallon sewage spill, flooding and storm water runoff. The remnants of Sally caused the county to endure one of the most intense storm events in the past 10 years with its 24-hour rainfall. Across DeKalb 4-6 inches of rainfall were seen.
County officials say the major sewage spill occurred on Meadow Creek Path, forcing storm water into the wastemaster system. For years DeKalb has worked to update and repair its sewage infrastructure, including the construction of a new $300 million plant.
"The new treatment plant will have an increased capacity of 18 million gallons per day, from the current 36 million gallons per day to 54 million gallons per day. The project is 72 percent complete with an anticipated completion date of 2022," according to information provided by the county.
