ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police have released a 911 call connected to a Saturday incident involving a man accused of firing a gun at three joggers, injuring one, and later hitting a pedestrian with his car.
The injured jogger, 41-year-old Andrew Worrell, told a dispatcher during the call that someone just stopped and shot him in the upper thigh while he was out walking – then drove away. “Help! Help! Somebody just shot me!” he cried.
After gathering pertinent information, the dispatcher gave Worrell instructions on how to stop the bleeding. First responders arrived on the scene around 8:37 a.m. near the area of West Wesley Road Northwest. Worrell was taken to the hospital in stable condition. In a Facebook post on Monday, Worrell’s wife said he was expected to be released soon.
LISTEN:
Gaelen Newsom, 22, was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail where he faces a slew of charges. He appeared before a judge Monday.
Police said Newsom was taken into custody shortly after he hit a pedestrian with his car. About three hours after the joggers were fired on, a pedestrian was taking out their trash at a nearby apartment complex when they were hit by a car.
The car that hit the pedestrian appeared to match the description of the suspect's vehicle, police said. The victim was found pinned between the car and an unoccupied parked truck and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said during the investigation, they found multiple shell casing inside the suspect’s vehicle.
