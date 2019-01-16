COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46)- Police have confirmed to CBS46 the fatal shooting of two women Wednesday night. Another male victim was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3100 block of Usher Street in Covington.
Police say as they were working the scene, a male walked from out of the woods beside the home and admitted to being involved in the incident. He has been identified as 37-year-old Cedric Bernard Cook.
The female victims have been identified as 41-year-old Tijuana Cook and 23-year-old Michelle Olivia Dickerson. Dickerson was the daughter of Cook.
The male victim, Theodore Betton, was shot in the abdomen and the arm outside of the house.
Cedric Cook is the husband of Tijuana and the stepfather of Michelle. Theodore Betton is Michelle Dickerson’s boyfriend.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
