ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The husband of a Roswell woman whose remains were found in Illinois has been arrested and charged with felony murder.
Luther Lee Henderson was taken into custody by the Tukwila Police Department in Seattle, police said Tuesday.
According to Atlanta Police, Tykeisha Dixon was shot on North Avenue in Northeast Atlanta on May 6th, just days before her body was found 500 miles away.
The 33-year-old's body was discovered at the intersection of Illinois State Rt. 143 and Goshen Rd., in Edwardsville, IL on May 8th.
Dixon had been reported missing from her Roswell home, along with her husband.
APD is pleased to announce an arrest in the May 6th, 2021 shooting death of Tykeisha Dixon. On May 22nd, 2021, Luther Henderson was arrested just outside Seattle, WA by the Tukwila Police Department for an outstanding warrant by the APD for Felony Murder. https://t.co/ybPS0AB0MX— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 25, 2021
Dixon's friend, Lisa Brown, told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that Dixon will be missed dearly.
"She was a loving mother, I don't have anything bad to say about her," Brown said.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis says there is no known tie between Dixon and Henderson to the Madison County, Illinois area.
"She did not deserve to die the way she did, she didn't," Brown said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on Henderson's whereabouts to call them at 618-296-5544.
