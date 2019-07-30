DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man is accused of fatally shooting his wife in the parking lot of a north Georgia fire station Monday night.
The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dawson County Fire Station on Dawson Forest Road in Dawsonville.
Police say the victim was being followed by her husband and when she pulled into the parking lot of the fire station, he fatally shot her. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
It's unclear if the couple had a history of violence and police have yet to release a motive in the shooting.
The husband was arrested at the scene.
No identities have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.